WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: zelensky | putin | 32-hour ceasfire | orthodox easter

Ukraine, Russia Swap 175 Servicemen Each for Easter Ceasefire

Saturday, 11 April 2026 09:01 AM EDT

Ukraine and Russia exchanged 175 prisoners of war each on Saturday in their latest swap, officials from both countries said, as they prepare to start a ceasefire to mark Orthodox Easter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had brought home 175 servicemen and seven civilians from Russian captivity.

He said the Ukrainian servicemen had defended the country on different fronts from the east to the south and most of them had been in captivity in Russia since 2022.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the United Arab Emirates had mediated the exchange.

Russia took back 175 servicemen and also seven civilians originally from the Kursk region, the ministry said.

During more than four years of war, Kyiv and Moscow have carried out regular POW exchanges.

They are among the few concrete results to emerge from several rounds of U.S.-brokered peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, which remain stalled over the issue of territory.

As both Ukraine and Russia celebrate Orthodox Easter this weekend, the countries have agreed on a short, 32-hour ceasefire to mark the holiday.

Russia said the ceasefire would begin at 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Saturday and end at midnight on Sunday.

Zelenskyy said he and his army chief had discussed the procedures for Ukrainian troops under the ceasefire.

"The absence of Russian strikes in the air, on land, and at sea will mean no response from our side," he said.

"A ceasefire at Easter could also become the beginning of real movement toward peace — our side has made the corresponding proposal."

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukraine and Russia exchanged 175 prisoners of war each on Saturday in their latest swap, officials from both countries said, as they prepare to start a ceasefire to mark Orthodox Easter.
zelensky, putin, 32-hour ceasfire, orthodox easter
252
2026-01-11
Saturday, 11 April 2026 09:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved