Yulia Navalnaya: Foreign Tests Show Husband Was Poisoned

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 07:19 AM EDT

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said that foreign laboratory tests on biological samples obtained from her husband showed that he was poisoned.

Navalny, 47, died suddenly Feb. 16, 2024, in a Russian prison in the Arctic Circle, depriving the opposition of its most charismatic and popular leader.

Yulia has repeatedly accused Russia of killing him, a claim the Kremlin dismisses as nonsense.

She posted a video on X in which she said that biological material from Navalny was smuggled abroad in 2024 and that two laboratories examined the material.

"These labs in two different countries reached the same conclusion: Alexei was killed. More specifically, he was poisoned," Navalnaya said.

She demanded that the laboratories release their findings about what she called the "inconvenient truth." She did not specify what poison the laboratories had found.

Last year, Navalnaya dismissed information from Russian investigators that Navalny had died from "a combination of diseases."

U.S. intelligence agencies have determined President Vladimir Putin did not order Navalny killed, according to the AP and The Wall Street Journal.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


