Navalny's Widow Yulia Will Continue His Work, Fight for 'Free Russia'

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said in a video message Monday she would continue the work of her husband and fight for a free Russia.

"I want to live in a free Russia, I want to build a free Russia," Navalnaya said in a video message entitled "I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny."

"Vladimir Putin killed my husband," Navalnaya said, adding that she would work with the Russian people to battle with the Kremlin to create a new Russia.

The Kremlin has denied involvement in his death.

Navalnaya accused the Russian authorities of hiding Navalny's body and of waiting for traces of the Novichok nerve agent to disappear from his body.

Navalny's allies know why her husband was killed and would soon reveal the details, including the names of the people involved in his murder.