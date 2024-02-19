×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Yulia Navalnaya | alexei navalny | widow | free russia | protest | putin critic

Navalny's Widow Yulia Will Continue His Work, Fight for 'Free Russia'

Monday, 19 February 2024 06:41 AM EST

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said in a video message Monday she would continue the work of her husband and fight for a free Russia.

"I want to live in a free Russia, I want to build a free Russia," Navalnaya said in a video message entitled "I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny."

"Vladimir Putin killed my husband," Navalnaya said, adding that she would work with the Russian people to battle with the Kremlin to create a new Russia.

The Kremlin has denied involvement in his death.

Navalnaya accused the Russian authorities of hiding Navalny's body and of waiting for traces of the Novichok nerve agent to disappear from his body.

Navalny's allies know why her husband was killed and would soon reveal the details, including the names of the people involved in his murder.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said in a video message Monday she would continue the work of her husband and fight for a free Russia.
Yulia Navalnaya, alexei navalny, widow, free russia, protest, putin critic
141
2024-41-19
Monday, 19 February 2024 06:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved