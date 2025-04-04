US YouTuber Tried to Leave a Diet Coke for a Protected Tribe

American YouTuber Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov faces eight years in prison after traveling to a secluded island and leaving a can of Diet Coke and a coconut for a protected Indigenous tribe on North Sentinel Island.

Breitbart reported the 24 year-old was arrested and forced to appear in a regional court. The island is in a remote area of the Bay of Bengal, a protectorate of India, and the tribe is considered the most secluded in the world. The Sentinelese are protected by statute from unwanted visitors.

Survival International responded to the incident in a statement:

"It beggars belief that someone could be that reckless and idiotic," the statement read. "This person's actions not only endangered his own life, they put the lives of the entire Sentinelese tribe at risk. It's very well known by now that uncontacted peoples have no immunity to common outside diseases like flu or measles, which could completely wipe them out."

The group pointed out the tragedy of another American trying to make contact with the tribe in 2018.

"The Sentinelese have made their wish to avoid outsiders incredibly clear over the years," the statement read. "I'm sure many remember the 2018 incident in which an American missionary, John Allen Chau, was killed by them after landing on their island to try to convert them to Christianity."

There is no clarification from local authorities on what happened to the can of Diet Coke.