Young Golfer Named as 1st Italian Victim of Swiss Bar Blaze

Friday, 02 January 2026 07:07 AM EST

Emanuele Galeppini, a 16-year-old Italian ⁠international golfer who lived in Dubai, was named on Friday as the first of several possible victims from Italy to be identified ‍after a New Year's ‍Eve bar fire in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana.

"The Italian ⁠Golf Federation mourns the passing of Emanuele Galeppini, a young athlete who carried ​with him passion and genuine values," the federation said in a statement.

Swiss authorities have said ‍around 40 people died in the fire and ⁠more than 110 were injured. Authorities have warned that naming the victims or establishing a definitive death toll would take time because ⁠many of the ​bodies were ⁠badly burned.

Italy's ambassador to Switzerland said earlier that six ‍Italians were missing and 13 were in hospital receiving ‌treatment for their injuries.

Galeppini had been in Crans-Montana with his family. Italian media reported ⁠that ​he had gone ‍to the Constellation bar with two friends, who managed to escape ‍the fire and were taken to nearby hospitals. 

