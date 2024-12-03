WATCH TV LIVE

South Korea Parliament Votes to Require Yoon to Lift Martial Law

Tuesday, 03 December 2024 11:41 AM EST

South Korea's parliament, with 190 of its 300 members present, passed a motion on Wednesday requiring the martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol to be lifted, live TV showed.

