IDF: Freed Hostages Under Heavy Fire in Complex Environment

Saturday, 08 June 2024 10:25 AM EDT

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that special forces operated under heavy fire and in a complex urban environment when rescuing four hostages from Hamas in Gaza on Saturday.

"Our troops showed so much courage – operating under heavy fire in the most complex urban environment in Gaza," Gallant said in a statement from his office.

"This is one of the most heroic and extraordinary operations I have witnessed over the course of 47 years serving in Israel's defense establishment," he said.

