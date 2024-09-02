Gallant, Austin Discuss 'Moral Imperative' to Free Hostages

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant overnight Sunday discussed with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin the "moral imperative" of redeeming the 101 hostages Hamas is still holding in the Gaza Strip, according to an Israeli readout of the call.

Gallant briefed Austin on the IDF operation overnight Saturday to retrieve the bodies of six hostages brutally murdered by Hamas, including one U.S. citizen, and emphasized Jerusalem's ongoing commitment to achieving an agreement for the release of the captives.

Gallant highlighted the important role of the United States in ongoing hostage negotiations, while stressing Israel's determination to eliminate Hamas' leadership and assets.

Gallant also briefed the secretary on the ongoing counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria following a number of terror attacks conducted against Israeli citizens and troops over the past weeks, including the drive-by shooting that killed three police officers on Sunday.

He concluded by expressing his deep appreciation to Austin for his friendship and leadership at this time.

Last week, Gallant and Austin conducted a joint situation assessment to exchange views on regional developments and threats.

Their discussion "focused primarily on joint preparation, as well as maintaining readiness and interoperability of Israeli and U.S. forces, and capabilities in the face of ongoing threats posed by Iran and Hezbollah," according to an Israeli readout.