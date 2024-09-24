Israeli Defense Minister Says Hezbollah Has Suffered Severe Blows

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday that Israel will continue to batter Iran-backed Hezbollah targets in Lebanon until the goal of ensuring the safe return of Israel's northern residents to their homes is achieved.

Gallant, in a discussion with troops, said more strikes were coming.

"Hezbollah today is not the same Hezbollah we knew a week ago. [It] has suffered a sequence of blows to its command and control, its fighters, and the means to fight. These are all severe blows," Gallant said.