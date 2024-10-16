Gallant to Hostages' Families: Talks Stall, US 'Not Really on This'

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant painted a grim picture during a meeting Monday with the families of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Hamas has hardened its stance and negotiations have reached a stalemate, he said, according to Ynet.

"I hope we reach something, but right now there is no lead," Gallant told the families. "Hamas is slow in establishing contact, communication is crawling, and there is no central control by [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar or his people."

"The Americans are not really on this," he added.

Gallant's pessimism stems from the changing dynamics in Gaza and the broader region. He informed the families that the focus of tensions has shifted to Israel's northern border, with expectations of potential escalation involving Hezbollah and possibly Iran.

"What is happening in the north serves Hamas, and they are waiting," Gallant said, suggesting that the terrorist group is hoping to leverage regional tensions to its advantage.

The families' frustration was palpable after the meeting.

One parent of a captive, speaking to Ynet, expressed their disappointment: "The defense minister didn't tell us anything new. There is a complete stalemate between the sides, and there is no lead to renew the negotiations. Our frustration has worsened, as there hasn't been such a stuck period since October 7."

Despite the challenges, Israel is attempting to restart negotiations and continue talks on multiple fronts. Israel Security Agency Director Ronen Bar made a secret visit to Cairo on Sunday, meeting with Egypt's intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Kamal, according to Hebrew media reports. This marks the first visit by a senior Israeli official to Egypt since Aug. 22.

Amid these diplomatic efforts, Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch, Jerusalem's point man on the abductee issue, remains committed to the cause. Speaking at the World Summit on Counter-Terrorism at Herzliya's Reichman University, Hirsch said, "Negotiation efforts and moves related to negotiations are taking place constantly. The problem is the time it is taking."

He added: "We are still unable to get to effective negotiations with Hamas, which torpedoes talks all the time."

The shift in focus might have altered Israel's negotiation strategy. Gallant said Monday that Israel is now seeking a large-scale, one-time deal for hostage release.

"If an opportunity arises to link the arenas of Gaza and Lebanon for a deal, Israel would use it, even though so far, efforts have been made to separate the connection Hezbollah is trying to create," he said, according to Ynet.

However, Gallant added that the United States has shied away from a deal in which all of the hostages would be released at once.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.