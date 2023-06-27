NATO Ready to Defend Against Any Threat, Stoltenberg Says

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday it's too early to speculate on the effects of the move of Wagner troops to Belarus, but stressed the alliance is ready to defend itself against any threat.

"It's too early to make any final judgment about the consequences of the fact that Prigozhin has moved to Belarus, and that most likely some of his forces will also be located in Belarus," Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting with government leaders of seven NATO countries in The Hague.

"But we have sent a clear message to Moscow and Minsk that NATO is there to protect every ally, every inch of NATO territory."

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russian mercenary group Wagner, flew into exile in Belarus on Tuesday.