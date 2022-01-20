×
Tags: Yemen

Advocacy Group: Internet Down across Yemen after Airstrike

Thursday, 20 January 2022 09:00 PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen lost its connection to the internet nationwide early Friday after Saudi-led airstrikes targeted a site in the contested city of Hodeida, an advocacy group said.

NetBlocks.org said the connection dropped out around 3 a.m. local.

It said Yemen was "in the midst of a nation-scale internet blackout following airstrike on (a) telecom building."

The Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthi rebels who hold Yemen's capital, Sanaa, acknowledged carrying out “accurate airstrikes to destroy the capabilities of the militia” around Hodeida's port. It did not immediately acknowledge striking a telecommunication target as NetBlocks described.

The undersea FALCON cable carries internet into Yemen through the Hodeida port along the Red Sea.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


