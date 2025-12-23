WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: Yemen prisoners release war houthis

Yemen's Warring sides to Release Some 2,700 Prisoners in War's Largest Exchange

Tuesday, 23 December 2025 08:00 AM EST

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthi group have reached an agreement to free around 2,700 detainees held throughout the war in Yemen, according to Saudi and Houthi officials.

Saudi Ambassador Mohamed AlJabir said in a statement on X that the agreement was signed under the supervision of the Office of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross, “which will enable all detainees to return to their families.”

The prisoners would include Saudi and Sudanese nationals, according to Abdelkader al-Murtada, the Houthi head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs and Mohamed Abdusalam, a Houthi spokesperson.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Yemen's internationally recognized government and the Iranbacked Houthi group have reached an agreement to free around 2,700 detainees held throughout the war in Yemen, according to Saudi and Houthi officials.Saudi Ambassador Mohamed AlJabir said in a statement on X that...
Yemen prisoners release war houthis
106
2025-00-23
Tuesday, 23 December 2025 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved