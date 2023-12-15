×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: yemen houthi ship attack israel hamas

Liberian-flagged Cargo Ship Hit by Projectile from Rebel-controlled Yemen, Set Ablaze, Official Says

Friday, 15 December 2023 03:01 AM EST

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Liberian-flagged cargo ship caught fire in the Red Sea on Friday after being hit by a projectile launched from rebel-controlled Yemen, a U.S. defense official said.

The attack on the Al Jasrah further escalates a campaign by Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who have claimed responsibility for a series of missile assaults in recent days just missing shipping in the Red Sea and its strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The U.S. official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters. The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the assault.

The Al Jasrah is operated by German-based shipper Hapag Lloyd, which declined to immediately comment about the attack. It wasn't immediately clear if any of the crew on board the vessel had been hurt in the attack, which may have come from either a drone or a missile.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Liberianflagged cargo ship caught fire in the Red Sea on Friday after being hit by a projectile launched from rebelcontrolled Yemen, a U.S. defense official said. The attack on the Al Jasrah further escalates a campaign by Yemen's Iranianbacked Houthi rebels, who have...
yemen houthi ship attack israel hamas
143
2023-01-15
Friday, 15 December 2023 03:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved