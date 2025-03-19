US Strikes Target Areas in Yemen, Houthi Terrorists Claim

At least 10 U.S. strikes targeted areas in Yemen, including Saada province and Hodeidah, Yemen's Houthi media reported early Wednesday.

The U.S. launched a wave of strikes in areas of Yemen controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthis, who said last week they were resuming attacks on Red Sea shipping to support Palestinians in Gaza.

Houthi forces detected hostile military movements in the Red Sea in preparation for launching a large-scale air attack on the country, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said Wednesday.

Sarea said, without offering evidence, that Houthis targeted the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and other warships with missiles and drones, thwarting the U.S. attack.