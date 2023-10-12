Petition Calls for Yale Prof's Ouster for Pro-Hamas Posts

Calls are rising for a Yale University professor to be fired over her social media posts that justify Hamas terrorists killing Israeli civilians and calling Israel a "murderous, genocidal settler state."

"My heart is in my throat," the professor, Zareena Grewal, a documentary filmmaker and an associate professor of American studies, ethnicity, race, migration, and religious studies wrote on X, formerly Twitter on Saturday, as the attacks were beginning, reports The New York Post.

"Prayers for Palestinians," she continued. "Israel is a murderous, genocidal settler state and Palestinians have every right to resist through armed struggle, solidarity."

Grewal describes herself in her X information as a "radical Muslim" and followed her comment with a series of posts appearing to cheer on the invasion

"It's been such an extraordinary day!" she said in one post, where she retweeted a news video covering the onslaught.

She also responded to journalist Rachel Shabi's tweet that "civilians are civilians, doesn't matter where," with a comment that "Settlers are not civilians. This is not hard."

Grewal also argued in another tweet that "no government on earth is as genocidal as this settler colonial state" in a reference to Israel.

After the posts, Yale student Netanel Cripse opened a petition on Change.org, calling for Grewal to be removed from the university for pushing "lies and violence."

"She has unequivocally proven that she has no right being in her current role or in the field of education if she considers war crimes against civilians to be acts of resistance," Cripse said.

As of Thursday morning, more than 28,000 people signed the petition, which calls for Grewal to be fired immediately.

Grewal, meanwhile, made her X account private Wednesday night, but has not responded to the call for her termination.

Yale spokesperson Karen Peart, though, defended Grewal's right to free speech, telling the student newspaper Yale Daily News that the university is "committed to freedom of expression, and the comments posted on Professor Grewal's personal accounts represent her own views."