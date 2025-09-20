WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: WW2 Bomb defused Hong Kong

Thousands Evacuated in Hong Kong after Discovery of Large WWII-era Bomb

Saturday, 20 September 2025 05:00 AM EDT

HONG KONG (AP) — Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes in Hong Kong overnight so experts could defuse a large U.S.-made bomb left over from World War II that was discovered at a construction site.

Police said the bomb was 1.5 meters (nearly 5 feet) in length and weighed about 1,000 pounds (450 kilograms). It was discovered by construction workers in Quarry Bay, a bustling residential and business district on the west side of Hong Kong island.

“We have confirmed this object to be a bomb dating back to World War II,” said Andy Chan Tin-Chu, a police official, speaking to reporters ahead of the operation. He said that because of “the exceptionally high risks associated with its disposal,” approximately 1,900 households involving 6,000 individuals were "urged to evacuate swiftly.”

The operation to deactivate the bomb began late Friday and lasted until around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the operation.

Bombs left over from World War II are discovered from time to time in Hong Kong.

The city was occupied by Japanese forces during the war, when it became a base for the Japanese military and shipping. The United States, along with other Allied forces, targeted Hong Kong in air raids to disrupt Japanese supply lines and infrastructure.

___

AP senior videojournalist Raf Wober contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes in Hong Kong overnight so experts could defuse a large U.S.made bomb left over from World War II that was discovered at a construction site.Police said the bomb was 1.5 meters (nearly 5 feet) in length and weighed about...
WW2 Bomb defused Hong Kong
222
2025-00-20
Saturday, 20 September 2025 05:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved