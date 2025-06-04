Several students were reportedly "covered in blood" after a stabbing incident at a university in central China, according to reports.

The Express reported Wednesday that images shared on the Chinese social platform Weibo showed multiple people in blood-stained clothes. The attack reportedly took place in the cafeteria of Wuhan University.

According to the Express report, several students are being treated for their injuries in an unidentified hospital.

A suspect has not been named, but there's reports that the individual posted an alarming message on Chinese social media ahead of the stabbing.

Wuhan University is a public university located in the capital of China's Hubei province.

The first human cases of COVID-19 were identified in Wuhan in 2019. In April, the U.S. federal government's COVID information website was changed to reflect the Trump administration's conclusion that the global pandemic was caused by a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.