US Urges WTO to Rethink Tariff Rules Amid China Threat

The Trump administration on Monday urged World Trade Organization members to rethink the body's core principle of Most Favored Nation tariff rates, arguing in a new position paper that this has led to discriminatory practices and imbalanced trade, including with China.

The paper, released ahead of this week's triennial WTO ministerial meeting in Cameroon, underscores the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative's insistence on sweeping reforms that are in line with President Donald Trump's trade agenda and allow for more plurilateral trade agreements and differentiated tariffs.