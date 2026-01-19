WATCH TV LIVE

National Security Advisers to Discuss Greenland in Davos

Monday, 19 January 2026 07:53 AM EST

National security advisers from ⁠a number of countries are due to meet on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday, with ‍Greenland among the subjects on ‍the agenda, diplomatic sources said.

A Swiss foreign ministry ⁠spokesperson would only confirm that a meeting was due to take place but ​declined to comment on its content, timing or the participants.

One European diplomat who ‍spoke on condition of anonymity said Greenland had ⁠been added to the agenda of the previously scheduled meeting since President Donald Trump threatened to impose extra tariffs ⁠on eight ​European countries ⁠until ownership of the Arctic island had been transferred ‍to the United States.

Two other diplomatic sources said ‌some of the security advisers would be represented by lower-level officials.

European leaders have criticized the move by President Donald Trump and said they are studying possible trade retaliation measures.

