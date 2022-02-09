×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: World Court | Congo | Uganda

UN Court Orders Uganda to Pay Congo $325M for Violence

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 11:01 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Court of Justice has ordered Uganda to pay $325 million in compensation to its neighbor Congo for violence in a long-running conflict between the African neighbors that began in the late 1990s.

The compensation order issued Wednesday came more than 15 years after the U.N. court ruled in a complex, 119-page judgment that fighting by Ugandan troops in Congo breached international law.

The sum awarded was well below the request for more than $11 billion in damages Congo had submitted to the court.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The International Court of Justice has ordered Uganda to pay $325 million in compensation to its neighbor Congo for violence in a long-running conflict between the African neighbors that began in the late 1990s.The compensation order issued Wednesday came more than 15 years...
World Court,Congo,Uganda
89
2022-01-09
Wednesday, 09 February 2022 11:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved