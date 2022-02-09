UN Court Orders Uganda to Pay Congo $325M for Violence

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Court of Justice has ordered Uganda to pay $325 million in compensation to its neighbor Congo for violence in a long-running conflict between the African neighbors that began in the late 1990s.

The compensation order issued Wednesday came more than 15 years after the U.N. court ruled in a complex, 119-page judgment that fighting by Ugandan troops in Congo breached international law.

The sum awarded was well below the request for more than $11 billion in damages Congo had submitted to the court.