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Trump Administration Cites National Security to Halt US Wind Farm Projects, FT Reports

Trump Administration Cites National Security to Halt US Wind Farm Projects, FT Reports

Sunday, 03 May 2026 11:15 AM EDT

President Donald Trump's administration has brought U.S. onshore wind development to a halt, citing national security concerns, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Approvals for about 165 onshore wind projects on ‌private lands are being held up by the ​Pentagon, FT said, citing the American Clean Power Association and people close to the ⁠matter.

The affected projects include wind farms that were ​awaiting final sign-off, others in the middle of negotiations and ⁠some that typically would not require oversight by the Pentagon, the FT said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The American Clean Power ‌Association and Pentagon did not immediately respond ​to requests for ‌comment by Reuters.

Since August 2025, wind developers have faced a mix ‌of setbacks, including a lack of expected communication from the Pentagon, canceled meetings with no chance to reschedule, and being ⁠told that applications are ‌no longer being ⁠processed, FT reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Letters sent ⁠to ⁠developers in early April said the Pentagon was reviewing its processes for evaluating ‌the impact of energy projects on national security, according to the newspaper.

The Trump administration has previously faced lawsuits after pausing ‌wind ​projects after it ‌cited new classified national security risks from radar interference. Wind developers have faced repeated disruptions under Trump, ​who says wind turbines are ugly, expensive and inefficient.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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President Donald Trump's administration has brought U.S. onshore wind development to a halt, citing national security concerns, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.Approvals for about 165 onshore wind projects on private lands are being held up by the ​Pentagon, FT...
wind, farm, projects
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2026-15-03
Sunday, 03 May 2026 11:15 AM
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