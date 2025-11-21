Nigerian Bishop: Nigeria 'Deadliest Place' for Christians

Nigerian Bishop Wilfred Anagbe told Congress Thursday about the deadly violence Christians face in his country.

Anagbe's testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee comes after President Donald Trump designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern for religious freedom last month, urging the country to protect vulnerable Christians against "mass slaughter" by jihadists.

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. ... The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries.

"We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!" he said.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has denied religious discrimination is taking place in his country.

But Anagbe told the House panel about jihadists killing and abducting large numbers of people and burning down churches, causing millions of Christians to be displaced.

"One of my priests was shot and left to die in a pool of his blood," Anagbe said of an attack in May. "Though he survived the attack, he is unable to walk freely because he has a broken bone.

"This is the daily experience of many Christians in Nigeria. Violence is spreading southward, displacing millions and destroying farmland, creating a humanitarian crisis compounded by food insecurity."

Anagbe said he hoped Trump's designation would stabilize the situation, but he said the situation has worsened.

"Nigeria remains the deadliest place on Earth to be a Christian. More believers are killed there annually than in the rest of the world combined," Anagbe said.

"The Nigerian government's response to the CPC designation is to unleash vainglorious speakers and willing tools to spin the narrative and make false equivalences of Muslim deaths," he said.

The bishop said the government is treating Christian genocide as a nonissue instead of a national emergency.

"This lack of political will undermines trust in political institutions and fuels perceptions of complicity or indifference," Anagbe said.

"America has a unique role in defending religious freedom globally," he added.