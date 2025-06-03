White House: Monitoring China's Trade Compliance

The White House said Tuesday that it is actively monitoring China's compliance with last month's tariff agreement, in response to questions on how it is handling Beijing's curbs on rare earth minerals.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt also reiterated that President Donald Trump would soon speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I can assure you that the administration is actively monitoring China's compliance with the Geneva trade agreement," Leavitt at a press briefing. "Our administration officials continue to be engaged in correspondence with their Chinese counterparts."