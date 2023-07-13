×
Mass Grave with at Least 87 Bodies Found in West Darfur, United Nations Says

Thursday, 13 July 2023 05:00 AM EDT

CAIRO (AP) — The bodies of dozens of people allegedly killed by Sudanese paramilitary and allied militia have been uncovered in a mass grave in West Darfur, the United Nations said Thursday.

According to “credible information" obtained by the U.N. Human Rights Office, the bodies of the 87 people, some of whom belong to the ethnic African Masalit tribe, were dumped in a one-meter (around three-foot) shallow grave just outside the West Darfur city of Geneina.

The first 37 bodies were buried on June 20, the agency said. The next day, another 50 bodies were dumped at the same site. Seven women and seven children were among those buried.

Sudan has been rocked by violence since April 15 when tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted into open fighting.

Darfur has been at the epicenter of the 12-week conflict, morphing into ethnic violence with RSF troops and allied Arab militias attacking African ethnic groups.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


