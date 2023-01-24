Ret. Gen. Wesley Clark: Ukraine Likely Needs 500 More Tanks

Retired Gen. Wesley Clark, former NATO supreme allied commander Europe, said much more needs to be done to help Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

"I think we'll get through this," Clark told CNN on Tuesday: "The point is that Poland and these countries in Europe are the ones facing the Russian threat most directly. We're the ones leading the coalition. We've asked Germany to step forward. Germany hasn't yet. But I do believe that they'll find a way to work this, and I do believe that Ukraine will get the Polish tanks and the other tanks it needs.

"Here's the thing: It's too slow and it won't be enough tanks. Ukraine's asking for some 300 tanks as a minimum. Probably needs 500. We know the Russians are forming up for an offensive. We expect it to come sometime on or after the 24th of February.

"We know they've even gotten their nuclear artillery pieces moved forward into Ukraine. We don't know if that's preparation, routine or something else, but we do know that in Russian media, Russian government officials are continuing to drum up the thought with the Russian people they may have to use nuclear weapons. There's very serious combat coming in Ukraine, and Ukrainians need this heavy equipment as rapidly as possible."

According to the Washington Examiner, Germany's defense minister said a decision will come shortly on whether Germany will sanction the export of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as Poland asks permission. Meanwhile, the U.S. is refusing to part with its M1A2 Abrams tanks.

Reuters reported that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged allies on Tuesday to speed up deliveries of heavy and more advanced weapons to repel Russian forces in Ukraine and expressed confidence that a decision on sending battle tanks to Kyiv would come soon.