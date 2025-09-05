WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Webb Space Telescope NASA Lobster Nebula Pismis

Thousands of Newborn Stars Dazzle in the Latest Snapshot by NASA's Webb Space Telescope

Friday, 05 September 2025 12:03 PM EDT

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Thousands of newborn stars sparkle and dazzle in the latest snapshot by NASA’s Webb Space Telescope.

Released this week, the picture provides a breathtaking view of a nearby star-birthing center, 5,500 light-years away. A single light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.

Besides baby stars in a variety of sizes and colors, the photo reveals a dramatic cloud of star-forming dust and gas. This cloud — the so-called Lobster Nebula — is so massive that it spills beyond the camera lens. The cluster of infant stars, named Pismis 24, is located deep inside.

Launched in 2021, Webb is the largest and most powerful telescope ever sent into space. It views the universe in the infrared, spending more than five hours to capture this one shot.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


