Monday Was Hottest Day in Recorded History

Monday is being called the hottest day in Earth's recorded history, according to climate change scientist Dr. Robert Rohde, citing National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.

The average global air temperature 2 meters above the planet's surface was 62.62 degrees Fahrenheit (17.01 degrees Celsius), which taken on average is not necessarily hot, but temperate.

The previous record for the warmest day on Earth was set in July 2022 and August 2016 (62.46 degrees Fahrenheit or 16.92 degrees Celsius), The Hill reported.

It has Rohde and the National Centers for Environmental Prediction forecasting more record-setting days to come in the next six weeks, pinning the blame on global warming.

"NCEP has placed Earth's average temperature yesterday as the hottest single day thus far measured by humans," Rohde tweeted on Tuesday. "This is driven by the combination of El Niño on top of global warming, and we may well see a few even warmer days over the next 6 weeks."

Rohde noted that the NOAA NCEP Climate Forecast System Reanalysis only began in 1979.

"Though NCEP CFSR only begins in 1979, other data sets let us look further back and conclude that this day was warmer than any point since instrumental measurements began, and probably for a long time before that as well," Rohde added in an ensuing tweet.

"Global warming is leading us into an unfamiliar world."

There have been heatwaves around the world impacting the global average.

"This is not a milestone we should be celebrating," said climate scientist Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Britain's Imperial College, London.

"It's a death sentence for people and ecosystems."

The southern U.S. has been suffering under an intense heat dome in recent weeks. In China, an enduring heatwave continued, with temperatures above 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 C). North Africa has seen temperatures near 122 Fahrenheit (50 C).

Even Antarctica, currently in its winter, registered anomalously warmer temperatures. Ukraine's Vernadsky Research Base in the white continent's Argentine Islands recently broke its July temperature record with 47.6 Fahrenheit (8.7 C).

"Unfortunately, it promises to only be the first in a series of new records set this year as increasing emissions of [carbon dioxide] and greenhouse gases coupled with a growing El Niño event push temperatures to new highs," Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at Berkeley Earth, said in a statement.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.