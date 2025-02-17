Russia's Lavrov: Why Would Europe Be at Ukraine Talks If They Want War to Carry On?

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asked Monday why Europe would be invited to join possible talks on a peace settlement in Ukraine if European politicians want the war to carry on.

Speaking at a news conference with his Serbian counterpart ahead of U.S.-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Lavrov said Europe had already had several chances to be involved in a settlement on Ukraine and he did not know how European states would contribute if they were invited to the negotiating table given their stance on the war.

There are different views on Ukraine among European politicians but most say they want what they call "a just and lasting peace."