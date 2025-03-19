WATCH TV LIVE

Itamar Ben-Gvir Returns to Netanyahu's Cabinet as Ceasefire Ends

Wednesday, 19 March 2025 07:28 AM EDT

Itamar Ben-Gvir on Wednesday returned to Israel's government as national security minister after it carried out a wave of heavy strikes that killed over 400 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Ben-Gvir had left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition in January to protest the ceasefire with Hamas, which was shattered by Israel's bombardment Tuesday.

Netanyahu said the attack was "only the beginning" and Israel would press ahead until it achieves all of its war aims — destroying Hamas and freeing all hostages held by the militant group since its Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel ignited the fighting.

Gaza's Health Ministry said Tuesday's strikes killed at least 409 people, including 173 children and 88 women. Zaher al-Waheidi, head of the ministry's records department, described it as the deadliest day in Gaza since the start of the war.

Fearing for Hostages' Lives

Thousands of Israelis marched in Jerusalem Wednesday to protest a resumption of the war in the Gaza Strip, fearing it could further endanger some two dozen hostages held by Hamas.

A sea of Israeli flags could be seen outside the Israeli parliament a day after launching heavy strikes on Gaza.

Families and supporters of the hostages fear renewed fighting is the "death sentence" – Hamas called it as such – for their loved ones in captivity. The hostages "are waiting for us to take them out and to bring them home, but war will not do it. Only negotiations will do it," protester Alon Shirizly said.

Hamas is still holding 59 hostages, including 24 who are believed to be alive.

The demonstrators are also protesting Netanyahu's plan to fire the head of Israel's internal security agency, the latest in a series of moves that his critics view as an assault on Israeli democracy.

Ben-Gvir Back as National Security Minister

A government statement Wednesday said Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the ultranationalist Jewish Power party, regained his portfolio as national security minister. He had left the coalition in January to protest the ceasefire with Hamas.

His return strengthens Netanyahu's coalition ahead of a crucial budget vote this month and improves its chances of surviving until the next scheduled elections in October 2026.

Ben-Gvir supports the full resumption of the war with the aim of annihilating Hamas, depopulating Gaza through what he refers to as the voluntary migration of Palestinians and rebuilding Jewish settlements there.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


