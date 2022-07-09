×
Tags: wallace | boris johnson | uk | prime minister

UK Defense Minister Wallace Rules Himself out of Leadership Race

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arrives at 10 Downing Street, in central London on July 6, 2022. (Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty)

Saturday, 09 July 2022 05:24 PM EDT

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, one of the favorites to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said on Saturday he had decided not to run in the leadership contest.

"After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party," Wallace said on Twitter.

"It has not been an easy choice to make, but my focus is on my current job and keeping this great country safe."

