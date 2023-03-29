Zelenskyy Invites China's Xi to Visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

"We are ready to see him here," Zelenskyy told AP.

Xi has not talked to Zelenskyy since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year but China published a 12-point plan for "a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis" last month.

The Kremlin said Wednesday it was not up to Russia to advise Xi on whether he should visit Ukraine or not.

"We know China's balanced position, we value it highly and we believe the leader of China makes his own decisions on the expediency of certain contacts," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "We have no right to offer any advice here."

Xi discussed the conflict with his "dear friend," Russian President Vladimir Putin, while on a state visit to Moscow last week, although the talks did not show progress on how to end the war.

China's proposal includes a call for a de-escalation and eventual cease-fire in Ukraine.

But the United States has been dismissive of the proposal, given that China has declined to condemn Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The United States says a cease-fire now would lock in Russian territorial gains and give Putin's army more time to regroup.

Ukraine has welcomed China's diplomatic involvement but Zelenskyy has said he will only consider peace settlements after Russian troops leave Ukrainian territory.