Zelenskyy: Russia Used Meeting Prep Time to Launch Attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Moscow had used preparation time for a meeting of leaders of both countries to launch new massive attacks on his country.
"The only way to reopen a window of opportunity for diplomacy is through tough measures against all those bankrolling the Russian army and effective sanctions against Moscow itself — banking and energy sanctions," Zelenskyy wrote on X on Saturday.
No date has been set yet for the bilateral meeting.
