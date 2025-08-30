WATCH TV LIVE

Zelenskyy: Russia Used Meeting Prep Time to Launch Attacks

Saturday, 30 August 2025 09:21 AM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Moscow had used preparation time for a meeting of leaders of both countries to launch new massive attacks on his country.

"The only way to reopen a window of opportunity for diplomacy is through tough measures against all those bankrolling the Russian army and effective sanctions against Moscow itself — banking and energy sanctions," Zelenskyy wrote on X on Saturday.

No date has been set yet for the bilateral meeting.

