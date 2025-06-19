Zelenskyy: Russia's Defense of Iran Shows Need to Tighten Sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Russia's defense of Iran's authorities underscored the need for intensified sanctions against Moscow.

Zelenskyy said Russia's deployment of Iranian-designed Shahed drones and North Korean munitions was proof that Kyiv's allies were applying insufficient pressure against Moscow.

"Now Russia is trying to save the Iranian nuclear program. There cannot be any other possible explanation for their public signals and their nonpublic activity on this," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"When one of their accomplices loses their capability to export war, Russia is weakened and tries to interfere. This is so cynical and proves time and again that aggressive regimes cannot be allowed to unite and become partners."

When Russia deploys weaponry from Tehran and Pyongyang, he said, "it is a clear sign that global solidarity and global pressure are not strong enough."

Russia signed a strategic partnership with Iran this year. Moscow has denounced Israeli strikes against Iran and offered to mediate. A Russian deputy foreign minister said Moscow was urging Washington to refrain from direct involvement.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the conflict between Israel and Iran had exposed Russian hypocrisy, with Moscow defending Iran's nuclear program and condemning strikes against Tehran while "ruthlessly" attacking Ukraine.

"The only rational conclusion is that Russia cannot be trusted in any situation, and it is always part of the problem rather than the solution," Sybiha wrote in English on X.

Zelenskyy has accused Russia of refusing diplomatic approaches and rejecting an unconditional ceasefire in the war, which has lasted more than three years.

In his address, he said he was "very much counting on" President Donald Trump to consider tougher sanctions and boost diplomatic efforts to end the war. Trump has so far ruled out calls to intensify sanctions against Moscow.

Zelenskyy also expressed willingness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, though he said the Kremlin leader had stayed on beyond the constitutional limit of his office.

That comment was a reference to Russian accusations that Zelenskyy had remained in office without agreeing, under provisions of martial law in Ukraine, to hold an election.