WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: volodymyr zelenskyy | ukraine | russia | vladimir putin | iran | donald trump

Zelenskyy: Russia's Defense of Iran Shows Need to Tighten Sanctions

Thursday, 19 June 2025 06:09 PM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Russia's defense of Iran's authorities underscored the need for intensified sanctions against Moscow.

Zelenskyy said Russia's deployment of Iranian-designed Shahed drones and North Korean munitions was proof that Kyiv's allies were applying insufficient pressure against Moscow.

"Now Russia is trying to save the Iranian nuclear program. There cannot be any other possible explanation for their public signals and their nonpublic activity on this," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"When one of their accomplices loses their capability to export war, Russia is weakened and tries to interfere. This is so cynical and proves time and again that aggressive regimes cannot be allowed to unite and become partners."

When Russia deploys weaponry from Tehran and Pyongyang, he said, "it is a clear sign that global solidarity and global pressure are not strong enough."

Russia signed a strategic partnership with Iran this year. Moscow has denounced Israeli strikes against Iran and offered to mediate. A Russian deputy foreign minister said Moscow was urging Washington to refrain from direct involvement.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the conflict between Israel and Iran had exposed Russian hypocrisy, with Moscow defending Iran's nuclear program and condemning strikes against Tehran while "ruthlessly" attacking Ukraine.

"The only rational conclusion is that Russia cannot be trusted in any situation, and it is always part of the problem rather than the solution," Sybiha wrote in English on X.

Zelenskyy has accused Russia of refusing diplomatic approaches and rejecting an unconditional ceasefire in the war, which has lasted more than three years.

In his address, he said he was "very much counting on" President Donald Trump to consider tougher sanctions and boost diplomatic efforts to end the war. Trump has so far ruled out calls to intensify sanctions against Moscow.

Zelenskyy also expressed willingness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, though he said the Kremlin leader had stayed on beyond the constitutional limit of his office.

That comment was a reference to Russian accusations that Zelenskyy had remained in office without agreeing, under provisions of martial law in Ukraine, to hold an election.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Russia's defense of Iran's authorities underscored the need for intensified sanctions against Moscow.
volodymyr zelenskyy, ukraine, russia, vladimir putin, iran, donald trump
352
2025-09-19
Thursday, 19 June 2025 06:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved