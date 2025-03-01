Zelenskyy: Ukraine Should Be Heard, Not Forgotten

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday it was "very important" that Ukraine's plight was heard and not forgotten, a day after a heated White House meeting with President Donald Trump.

"It is very important for us that Ukraine is heard and that no one forgets about it, neither during the war nor after," he said in a social media post alongside footage of a meeting with the Ukrainian community in Washington.

"It is important for people in Ukraine to know that they are not alone, that their interests are represented in every country, in every corner of the world."

Zelenskyy had seen the Oval Office meeting on Friday with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance as a chance to win more support for Kyiv's war effort against Russia.

But the meeting descended into acrimony and drove relations with Kyiv's most important wartime ally to a new low.