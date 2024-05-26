WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: volodymyr zelenskyy | ukraine | russia | global peace summit | joe biden | xi jinping

Zelenskyy Makes Video Plea From Kharkiv

By    |   Sunday, 26 May 2024 09:16 PM EDT

Speaking in English against a backdrop of ominous music and standing in front of Kharkiv in ruins, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a "global peace summit" with President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that Russia has lied about wanting peace.

"Does Russia want a dialogue?" Zelenskyy asked in a video published Sunday. "Ukraine had the world's largest experience of lies from Russia during negotiations — lies that, in particular, was Russian cover-up for preparing this war. And that's exactly why global efforts are needed: global peace summit of the leaders whom Russia will not be able to deceive."

Zelenskyy said more than 80 countries have confirmed attendance for a peace summit co-hosted by Switzerland on June 15.

"To President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China, we do not want the U.N. charter to be burned," he added. "Please show your leadership in advancing the peace."

Zelenskyy did not clarify whether Russia will attend.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Speaking in English against a backdrop of ominous music and standing in front of Kharkiv in ruins, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a "global peace summit" with President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
volodymyr zelenskyy, ukraine, russia, global peace summit, joe biden, xi jinping
165
2024-16-26
Sunday, 26 May 2024 09:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved