Zelenskyy: New EU Sanctions Hurt Russia's War Foundation

Monday, 18 December 2023 04:45 PM EST

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that new sanctions imposed by the European Union "will truly reduce" Russia's economic foundation for war against his country.

The EU said the sanctions, the 12th set introduced by the bloc, focus on an import ban on Russian-origin diamonds, as well as additional import and export bans and measures to close loopholes and combat circumvention of punitive measures.

'All of this will truly help reduce the economic foundation of the war," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that the sanctions imposed by Europe work globally."

