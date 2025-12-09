Zelenskyy Signals Openness to Elections After Trump Criticism

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pressed Ukraine to hold a presidential election despite its war with Russia, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to say he is prepared to hold a vote within months if parliament and Western allies make it feasible.

Trump told Politico at the White House on Monday that Ukraine has gone too long without an election and said its wartime exceptions have undermined the country's democratic claims.

"They haven't had an election in a long time. You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it's not a democracy anymore," he said.

Asked directly if it was time for a vote, Trump responded, "Yeah. I think so. It's been a long time ... hasn't been doing particularly well.

"Yeah, I think it's time. I think it's an important time to hold an election."

Zelenskyy responded, saying the decision is solely for Ukrainians.

"This is a question for the people of Ukraine, not people from other states, with all due respect to our partners," he said.

Ukraine's constitution bars elections under martial law, but Zelenskyy signaled he's willing to hold one anyway and asked the U.S. and European partners for help securing a wartime vote.

"Since this question is raised today by the president of the United States of America, our partners, I will answer very briefly: Look, I am ready for elections," he said.

"Then, in the next 60 to 90 days, Ukraine will be ready to hold the elections. I personally have the will and readiness for this."

Zelenskyy's five-year term expired in May 2024.

The Ukrainian president's political critics have warned that a vote could fracture national unity.

"It would only cause harm ... It would only help the enemy," said Serhiy Rakhmanin, a member of parliament with the opposition Holos party.

"He's the commander in chief, and the country is in a position where we don't have that luxury," he added.

Zelenskyy listed two major election obstacles.

The first is security, including how soldiers, displaced citizens, and residents in occupied areas could vote.

The second is legality, since election laws would need to be amended to function under wartime conditions.

"I am waiting for proposals from partners, I am waiting for proposals from our MPs, and I am ready to go to the elections," he said.

His comments came after consultations with European leaders and as the White House intensifies pressure on Kyiv to consider a peace deal.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine hopes to arrange a high-level meeting with the United States within two weeks and added that Kyiv is open to an energy ceasefire if Russia agrees.