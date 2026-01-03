WATCH TV LIVE

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Hopes for January Leaders' Summit in US

Saturday, 03 January 2026 01:49 PM EST

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on ⁠Saturday that Ukraine hoped for a leaders' summit in the United States by the end of January to discuss proposals on how to end the ⁠war with Russia.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and national security ​advisors from 18 countries discussed in Kyiv security guarantees, economic agreements, and sequencing plans. Next week, ⁠the talks will continue during a European leaders' meeting in Paris and then with U.S. ⁠negotiators.

"And after ​that... we ⁠will be preparing for a meeting in the United States at the leadership level. We would like all of this to happen ⁠in ​January, by the end of January," Zelenskyy said.

