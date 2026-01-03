Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Hopes for January Leaders' Summit in US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Ukraine hoped for a leaders' summit in the United States by the end of January to discuss proposals on how to end the war with Russia.
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and national security advisors from 18 countries discussed in Kyiv security guarantees, economic agreements, and sequencing plans. Next week, the talks will continue during a European leaders' meeting in Paris and then with U.S. negotiators.
"And after that... we will be preparing for a meeting in the United States at the leadership level. We would like all of this to happen in January, by the end of January," Zelenskyy said.
