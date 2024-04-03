Zelenskyy Praises Ukraine's Christians for Help

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking with leaders and representatives of evangelical Protestant churches and Roman Catholic Church bishops in Ukraine, praised churches and Christians as the war continues with Russia.

Zelenskyy told the church leaders that victory over Russia "will definitely be achieved thanks to our warriors, our people, and your sincere prayers," reports the Institute for Religious Freedom about the meeting, held Tuesday at the House of the Bible of the Ukrainian Bible Society.

"It is very important that people have the opportunity to come, talk to you, and pray," he added. "I would also like to express my gratitude for the service of our military chaplains. Thanks to you, our men and women at the front have the opportunity to communicate and feel support from you."

Zelenskyy also said that communication between churches of different countries is important.

"I would like to ask you to communicate with each other not only here, within our country, but also abroad," he said. "This dialog is very important for us now. After all, the church has a great influence on society, on state leaders. Therefore, this is a very important signal for us to support our partners."

Valeriy Antoniuk, head of the All-Ukrainian Union of Churches of Evangelical Christians-Baptists, commented that the international community is "getting used to the horrors of war" so truthful and current information about Russia's actions against Ukraine is needed.

"Church ministers should do their best to ensure that our fellow believers on different continents know what is happening in our country," he said. "The joint efforts of Christians form a powerful front to resist evil and violence and to defeat the aggressor."

The clergy members at the meeting also urged Zelenskyy to resume Ukraine's national prayer breakfast with the participation of foreign politicians and religious leaders, which he said he supports.