Zelenskyy: Russian Artillery Fire Has Not Subsided

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that, according to his top commander, Russian artillery fire had not subsided despite the Kremlin's proclamation of an Easter ceasefire.

"As of now, according to the Commander-in-Chief reports, Russian assault operations continue on several frontline sectors, and Russian artillery fire has not subsided," Zelenskyy wrote on the social media platform X.

"Therefore, there is no trust in words coming from Moscow."

He recalled that Russia had last month rejected a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire and said that if Moscow agreed to "truly engage in a format of full and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act accordingly — mirroring Russia's actions."

"If a complete ceasefire truly takes hold, Ukraine proposes extending it beyond the Easter day of April 20," Zelenskiy wrote.