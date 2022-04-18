Zelenskyy Rejects 'Tall Tales' Forces Aren't Prepared to Use New Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CNN in an interview on Friday that the country's military should not have difficulty learning how to use advanced weaponry, a stark rebuke to U.S. and NATO officials that have voiced concerns over their preparedness.

"I've heard these tall tales that we would need months to train our troops to use new tanks. OK, give us a Soviet-era tank," the Ukrainian leader told the outlet. "We are prepared to use any type of equipment, but it needs to be delivered very quickly. And we have the ability to learn how to use new equipment. But it needs to come fast."

The comments from Zelenskyy come five days after President Biden announced another $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine that includes heavy weapons, according to CNBC.

"These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers. I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters. In addition, we continue to facilitate the transfer of significant capabilities from our allies and partners around the world," Biden wrote in a statement about the deal.

Zelenskyy told the network that Biden's new $800 million is helpful, but the Ukrainian people require more aid to fend off the ongoing Russian invasion. He also continued to emphasize that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are ready for whatever is provided to them.

"I have heard many times from certain states that did not want to give us weapons quickly because our soldiers are not ready, from a technical standpoint, to use them," he added.

"But instructors of such equipment, our instructors, will get our troops ready to fight in them. If it's a plane, for example, pilots can be ready in two weeks. Whether it's Kamikaze drones, artillery, Howitzers, or [multiple launch rocket system] MLRS complexes, we have very smart people for these. We've had training with NATO countries."