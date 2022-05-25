Zelenskyy: Russian 'Desire to Fight' Remains, Ukraine Needs 'Total Help'

As Russian forces continue to pound the eastern regions of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is making a plea for "total help" from the world community against Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy's address noted Russia's "desire to fight still remains," making a call for lethal aid to help Ukraine's forces turn away Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" that began Feb. 24.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence, and all those who defend the state are resisting the extremely fierce offensive of Russian troops in the east," Zelenskyy said, The Hill reported. "In some areas, the enemy is substantially superior in terms of equipment, number of soldiers.

"The Russian authorities have made an illustrative decision — they have allowed to hire older people for contract service. That is, they no longer have enough young people, but the desire to fight still remains."

The U.S. approved a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, which President Joe Biden signed last week, and Zelenskyy continues to ask for more, calling on the world to chip in to deter Russia's desire to fight.

"It still takes time to discourage them from this," Zelenskyy continued, according to The Hill. "We still need the help of partners, especially weapons for Ukraine. Total help! No exceptions, no restrictions. Enough to win.

"That's what those who really value people are talking about."

Zelenskyy's address came hours after he spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland earlier Wednesday.

"And I am grateful to everyone who spoke about it, including in Davos — who talks about it in the media, and in the capitals of leading countries, despite pressure from all those stuck in the XX century, when the interests of nations were indeed often traded for attempts to appease the appetites of dictators," Zelenskyy added.