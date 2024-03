As Civilian Deaths Continue, Zelenskyy Calls for More Western Air Defense Systems to 'Save Lives'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday urged the West to deliver more air defense systems after at least six people were killed in the latest Russian strikes.

Overnight aerial attacks claimed four lives in the southern port city of Odesa, including a three-year-old child, while shelling killed one person in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border and another in the southern frontline Kherson region, Ukrainian officials said.

"Russia continues to hit civilians," Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.

"We need more air defenses from our partners. We need to strengthen the Ukrainian air shield to add more protection for our people from Russian terror. More air defense systems and more missiles for air defense systems saves lives," he said.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said Saturday that criminal proceedings over the commission of a war crime have been initiated over the incident.

"Russia continues to kill civilians," Kostin said on X, formerly Twitter. "In Odesa, an enemy drone struck a residential building. As of now, reports confirm 2 people killed and 8 injured, including a 3-year-old child. 6 residents are missing."

He added that rescue operations are underway, while the criminal proceedings have been initiated.

"The terrorist state won't stop unless we stop it," he said. "I call on all international partners not to delay military assistance to Ukraine. Every day of delay costs human lives."

Ukraine is currently on the back foot in the two-year war as a crucial $60-billion aid package is held up in the U.S. Congress.

In Odesa, "a nine-story building was destroyed as a result of an attack by Russian terrorists," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said Saturday in a post on Telegram.

The attack killed at least four people, including a child, with eight injured and others still unaccounted for, Ukraine's emergency services said.

The child was three years old, the interior ministry said in a separate update.

Footage shared from the scene showed several floors of a residential building collapsed and its facade ripped off.

In Kharkiv, a 76-year-old man was killed in a shelling attack shortly after midnight, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said.

And shelling in the frontline Kherson region on Saturday morning killed one more person, the provincial head said.

'Difficult Situation'

Ukraine's air force said Russia had launched 17 Iranian "Shahed" drones overnight and fired three missiles.

It said it downed 14 of the drones, but falling debris caused damage to residential buildings in Odesa and Kharkiv.

Kyiv also appeared to have had launched its own overnight drone attack that damaged a residential building in Saint Petersburg, Russia's second city.

Videos on Russian social media showed what appeared to be a drone spiraling downwards into the building, triggering an explosion, blowing out windows and causing small fires.

The city's National Guard division said its preliminary assumption was the damage was caused by a "falling drone."

Ukrainian media reported the drone was shot down by Russia's air defenses while targeting an oil depot less than a kilometer from the crash site.

Kyiv has hit several Russian oil facilities in recent months in what it has called fair retribution for Moscow's attacks on Ukraine's power grid.

The attacks come with Russia seeking to press its advantage on the battlefield.

Kyiv has admitted it is heavily outgunned and outnumbered, facing ammunition shortages amid aid delays.

Half of all promised Western ammunition arrives in the country late, the defense minister has said — in what he called critical delays that cost lives and territory.

Russian forces have pressed westwards following last month's capture of Avdiivka, and have seized several small villages in recent days.

Visiting frontline military posts Saturday, Ukraine's new Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrski said "the situation at the front remains difficult, but controlled."

Newsmax staff writer Sandy Fitzgerald contributed to this report.