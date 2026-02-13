WATCH TV LIVE

Volkswagen: Commitment to Transformation Unchanged After Trump Climate Repeal

Friday, 13 February 2026 08:28 AM EST

Volkswagen remains committed to its course towards more efficient and low-emission vehicles in the long term, the German carmaker said on Friday, taking note of a recent change to U.S. climate regulation under President Donald Trump.

"Regardless of political or regulatory developments, the Volkswagen Group remains committed to its long-term transformation course," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

"As a global company, we take specific market conditions into account in our strategic planning and comply with regulatory requirements in all countries," the spokesperson added. 

