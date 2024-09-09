WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: volker turk human rights council Geneva United Nations

UN Rights Chief Urges Voters to Beware 'strongman' Politicians Who 'throw Glitter in Our Eyes'

UN Rights Chief Urges Voters to Beware 'strongman' Politicians Who 'throw Glitter in Our Eyes'

Monday, 09 September 2024 06:01 AM EDT

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief is urging voters to be wary of “strongman” politicians and personalities "that throw glitter in our eyes” as more elections loom in a busy electoral calendar this year.

Volker Türk didn't mention leaders or countries by name, but alluded to a schedule that includes votes to come in countries like Georgia, Tunisia and the United States.

The rights chief spoke Monday in his traditional opening remarks to sessions of the Human Rights Council, which typically list a wide array of rights concerns globally. The 47-country body — whose membership changes each year — was opening a five-week autumn session.

“I urge voters to ask themselves which of the political platforms or candidates will work for the human rights of everyone,” Türk said. “And I urge all voters to be vigilant. Be wary of the shrill voices, the ‘strongman’ types that throw glitter in our eyes, offering illusory solutions that deny reality.”

He denounced some politicians who “scapegoat migrants, refugees and minorities” around electoral periods in places like France, Germany, Hungary, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

The Austrian-born U.N. veteran contrasted both hopeful and worrying developments. He noted a “positive trend” toward the abolition of the death penalty worldwide, but a rise in executions in Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He hailed a shift toward decriminalization of same-sex relations in many places, but decried “a spate of laws” that aimed to penalize them in countries like Ghana, Indonesia, Iraq and Uganda.

Türk blasted “attempts to muzzle” freedoms of expression and assembly and a free press, pointing to detentions of journalists in Azerbaijan — which hosts a U.N. climate conference in November — arrests of opposition leaders in Tunisia, and “undue restrictions on civic space” in China, among others.

Also Monday, the rights council was taking up discussions on rights situations in Afghanistan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The U.N. human rights chief is urging voters to be wary of "strongman" politicians and personalities "that throw glitter in our eyes" as more elections loom in a busy electoral calendar this year.Volker Türk didn't mention leaders or countries by name, but alluded to a...
volker turk human rights council Geneva United Nations
308
2024-01-09
Monday, 09 September 2024 06:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved