Putin Ally: Russia, China Must Counter Any US Attempt at Containment

The most important task for Russia and China is to counter any attempt by the United States to contain their countries, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Chinese foreign minister Tuesday.

President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose steep tariffs on China and other countries, raising the prospect of a trade war. The United States regards China as its biggest competitor and Russia as its biggest nation-state threat.

Putin increasingly calls China "an ally," and he and Xi Jinping pledged a "new era" of partnership in May. Beijing and Moscow cast the U.S. as an aggressive Cold War hegemon sowing chaos across the world.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing that strong relations between Moscow and Beijing were a stabilizing influence on the world.

"I see the most important task as countering the policy of 'dual containment' of Russia and China pursued by the United States and its satellites," Shoigu was quoted as saying by Russian state news agencies.

The U.S. did not immediately comment on Shoigu's remarks.

Xi and Putin depict the post-Cold War era of U.S. dominance as crumbling, three decades after the 1991 Soviet collapse and following centuries of European colonial dominance of China.

Putin has used the word "ally" several times in relation to China, including last week, but the countries' formal agreements say they have a partnership.

Wang, China's top diplomat, said China and Russia needed to stand together in an increasingly challenging and complex world.

"The more complex the international situation becomes and the more external challenges arise, the more the two sides need to stand firm in solidarity and coordination to safeguard common interests," Wang said.

China said Wang and Shoigu had a comprehensive and in-depth exchange of views on strategic security issues of common concern and enhanced strategic mutual trust.