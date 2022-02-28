Ukrainian UN Amb.: Putin Should Kill Himself Like 'The Guy in Berlin'

Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations, suggested during a general assembly session Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin should kill himself like "the guy in Berlin did in a bunker in May 1945," according to Mediaite.

The comment is in reference to Nazi German leader Adolf Hitler, who killed himself in a Berlin bunker April 29, 1945, after being encircled by allied forces.

"We have been prompted to call for an emergency special session as the level of the threat to the global security has been equated to that of the Second World War," Kyslytsya remarked. "Or even higher, following Putin's order to put in alert Russian nuclear forces, what a madness."

"If he wants to kill himself, he doesn't need to use [the] nuclear arsenal. He has to do what the guy in Berlin did in a bunker in May 1945."

The news comes the same day the United Nations Human Rights Council voted to accept a request from Ukraine and their allies to hold an urgent debate Thursday regarding Russia's invasion, Reuters reported.

At the debate later this week, a draft resolution will be considered to condemn Russia for alleged war crimes committed during its military actions in Ukraine.

The resolution seeks to establish a commission of three independent experts tasked with investigating all alleged violations of international law by Russia in the country since 2014.

"Russian forces attempt to sow panic among the population by specifically targeting kindergartens and orphanages, hospitals and mobile medical aid brigades thus committing acts that may amount to war crimes," Yevheniia Filipenko, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told the U.N. security council.

