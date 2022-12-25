Putin Says Russia Ready to Negotiate Over Ukraine

Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview airing Sunday.

Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most deadly European conflict since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

There is, thus far, little end in sight to the war.

The Kremlin says it will fight until all its aims are achieved while Kyiv says it will not rest until every Russian soldier is ejected from all of its territory.

"We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them – we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are," Putin told Rossiya 1 state television.

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Putin needed to return to reality and acknowledge it was Russia which did not want talks.

"Russia single-handedly attacked Ukraine and is killing citizens," the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted. "Russia doesn't want negotiations, but tries to avoid responsibility."

Putin has said in the past that Russia is open to negotiations but has made clear it must be on his terms, which would involve Ukraine bowing to Moscow's demands and accepting Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Kyiv, backed by the West, has made clear that is unacceptable.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment but in October, when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov voiced an openness to talks, department spokesperson Ned Price told a regular news briefing:

"We see this as posturing. We do not see this as a constructive, legitimate offer to engage in the dialog and diplomacy that is absolutely necessary to see an end to this brutal war of aggression."

'No Other Choice'

Russian attacks on power stations have left millions without electricity, and Zelenskyy said Moscow would aim to make the last few days of 2022 dark and difficult.

"Russia has lost everything it could this year," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

"I know darkness will not prevent us from leading the occupiers to new defeats. But we have to be ready for any scenario."

The Ukrainian armed forces' general staff said there was still a threat of air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure across the country.

Russian troops had shelled dozens of towns and positions along the front line, it said in a Facebook post.

Zelenskyy, referring to a strike on the southern city of Kherson on Saturday that officials say killed at least 10 people, vowed, "We will find every Russian murderer."

Putin accused the West of trying to cleave Russia apart.

"I believe that we are acting in the right direction, we are defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people. And we have no other choice but to protect our citizens," Putin said.

Asked if the geopolitical conflict with the West was approaching a dangerous level, Putin said: "I don't think it's so dangerous."

Putin said the West had begun the conflict in 2014 by toppling a pro-Russian Ukrainian president in the Maidan Revolution protests.

Soon after, Russia annexed Crimea and Russian-backed separatist forces began fighting in eastern Ukraine.

"Actually, the fundamental thing here is the policy of our geopolitical opponents which is aimed at pulling apart Russia, historical Russia," Putin said.

Putin casts the conflict in Ukraine, which he calls a "special military operation," as a watershed moment when Moscow finally stood up to a Western bloc that he says has been seeking to destroy Russia since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

Ukraine and the West say Putin has no justification for what they cast as an imperial-style war of occupation.

Putin described Russia as a "unique country" and said the vast majority of its people were united in wanting to defend it.

"As for the main part – the 99.9% of our citizens, our people who are ready to give everything for the interests of the Motherland – there is nothing unusual for me here," Putin said.

"This just once again convinces me that Russia is a unique country and that we have an exceptional people. This has been confirmed throughout the history of Russia's existence."