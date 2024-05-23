WATCH TV LIVE

Putin to Hold 2-Day Talks With Lukashenko in Belarus

Thursday, 23 May 2024 08:29 AM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold wide-ranging talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Thursday and Friday, the Kremlin said.

Russia and Belarus are close allies, with Minsk set to take part in exercises aimed at simulating preparations for the launch of tactical nuclear weapons this month.

Belarus has offered Russia logistical support during its conflict with Ukraine, with Russian forces entering Ukraine from Belarusian territory during their initial offensive against Kyiv in February 2022.

Separately, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported Thursday that Lukashenko had appointed Pavel Muraveyko as the new chief of the Belarusian army's general staff.

